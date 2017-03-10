Posté par Mike69270.
Modéré le 05/02/2017 à 22:32.
Modéré le 05/02/2017 à 22:32.
Havok balance du son - 05/02 22:32
Havok a lancé sur la toile un nouveau morceau de son prochain album, Conformicide. Pour écouter "Ingsoc", c'est dans la suite. [plus d'infos]
Havok
LP : Conformicide
Label : Century Media
LP : Conformicide
Label : Century Media
F.P.C.
Hang 'em high
Dogmaniacal
Intention to deceive
Ingsoc
Masterplan
Peace is in pieces
Claiming certainty
Wake up
Circling the drain
Edition spéciale
String break
Slaughtered
Claiming certainty (Live)
