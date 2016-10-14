Posté par Mike69270.
DEP sur la BBC Radio 1 - 30/01
The Dillinger Escape Plan était dans les studios du show radio rock de Daniel Carter sur la BBC Radio 1. Le groupe a interprété "One of us is the killer", "Symptom of terminal illness", "Surrogate" et "Mouth of ghosts".
[ DEP live @ Rock Show With Daniel P Carter ] [plus d'infos]
Dillinger Escape Plan
LP : Dissociation
Label : Party Smasher Inc.
- Party Smasher Inc. (28 hits)
- Cooking Vinyl: Site officiel (45 hits)
Limerent death
Symptom of terminal illness
Wanting not so much as to
fugue
Low feels blvd
Surrogate
Honeysuckle
Manufacturing discontent
Apologies not included
Nothing to forget
Dissociation
