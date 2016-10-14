Infos précédentes :

Posté par Mike69270.
Modéré le 30/01/2017 à 23:47.
Dillinger Escape Plan - One of us is the killerDEP sur la BBC Radio 1 - 30/01 23:47

The Dillinger Escape Plan était dans les studios du show radio rock de Daniel Carter sur la BBC Radio 1. Le groupe a interprété "One of us is the killer", "Symptom of terminal illness", "Surrogate" et "Mouth of ghosts".
[en] DEP live @ Rock Show With Daniel P Carter External ] [plus d'infos]

0 commentaire - Commenter- Classer cet élément
The Dillinger Escape Plan - Dissociation
Dillinger Escape Plan
LP : Dissociation
Label : Party Smasher Inc. Label : Cooking Vinyl Date de sortie : 14/10/2016
Limerent death
Symptom of terminal illness
Wanting not so much as to
fugue
Low feels blvd
Surrogate
Honeysuckle
Manufacturing discontent
Apologies not included
Nothing to forget
Dissociation

Commenter
Note : les commentaires appartiennent à ceux qui les ont postés. Nous n'en sommes pas responsables.

Partager: facebook delicious blogmarks yahoo digg myspace

Pas encore de commentaires

Index Revenir en haut de page