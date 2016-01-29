Posté par Mike69270.
Modéré le 30/01/2017 à 23:42.
Modéré le 30/01/2017 à 23:42.
Le fardeau de Bury Tomorrow - 30/01 23:42
Bury Tomorrow a clippé son morceau "The burden", présent sur Earthbound.
Bury Tomorrow a clippé son morceau "The burden", présent sur Earthbound.
[ The burden: Facebook ] [plus d'infos]
Bury Tomorrow
LP : Earthbound
Label : Nuclear Blast
LP : Earthbound
Label : Nuclear Blast
- Nuclear Blast (189 hits)
The eternal
Last light
Earthbound
The burden
Cemetery
Restless & cold
301
Memories
For us
Bloodline
Last light
Earthbound
The burden
Cemetery
Restless & cold
301
Memories
For us
Bloodline
Note : les commentaires appartiennent à ceux qui les ont postés. Nous n'en sommes pas responsables.
Pas encore de commentaires