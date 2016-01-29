Infos précédentes :

Bury Tomorrow - EarthboundLe fardeau de Bury Tomorrow - 30/01 23:42

Bury Tomorrow a clippé son morceau "The burden", présent sur Earthbound.
Bury Tomorrow - Earthbound
Bury Tomorrow
LP : Earthbound
Label : Nuclear Blast Date de sortie : 29/01/2016
The eternal
Last light
Earthbound
The burden
Cemetery
Restless & cold
301
Memories
For us
Bloodline

