Infos précédentes :

Posté par Mike69270.
Modéré le 28/01/2017 à 23:11.
Yurodivy - APHOSLe nouveau Yurodivy en écoute - 28/01 23:11

APHOS, le nouvel album de Yurodivy, s'écoute en intégralité sur Soundcloud.
[fr] APHOS: Soundcloud External ] [plus d'infos]

0 commentaire - Commenter- Classer cet élément
Yurodivy - APHOS
Yurodivy
LP : APHOS
Date de sortie : 02/02/2017
Six feet under water
The way of the light
Ascension
40 days
Now you can feed the monster (Part1)
Now you can feed the monster (Part2)
Children of the sun
In the violence of the ashes
War drums
Necessary
Genesis 1:6

Commenter
Note : les commentaires appartiennent à ceux qui les ont postés. Nous n'en sommes pas responsables.

Partager: facebook delicious blogmarks yahoo digg myspace

Pas encore de commentaires

Index Revenir en haut de page