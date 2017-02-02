Posté par Mike69270.
Le nouveau Yurodivy en écoute - 28/01 23:11
APHOS, le nouvel album de Yurodivy, s'écoute en intégralité sur Soundcloud.
APHOS, le nouvel album de Yurodivy, s'écoute en intégralité sur Soundcloud.
[ APHOS: Soundcloud ] [plus d'infos]
Yurodivy
LP : APHOS
Date de sortie : 02/02/2017
LP : APHOS
Date de sortie : 02/02/2017
Six feet under water
The way of the light
Ascension
40 days
Now you can feed the monster (Part1)
Now you can feed the monster (Part2)
Children of the sun
In the violence of the ashes
War drums
Necessary
Genesis 1:6
