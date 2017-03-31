Infos précédentes :
Posté par Mike69270.
Modéré le 27/01/2017 à 23:51.
Premier single du nouveau Mastodon en ligne ! - 27/01 23:51
Le premier morceau extrait d'Emperor of sand, le prochain Mastodon, est dispo en écoute à la suite. Il s'agit de "Sultan's curse". [plus d'infos]
Mastodon
LP : Emperor of sand
Label : Reprise Records
Sultan's curse
Show yourself
Precious stones
Steambreather
Roots remain
Word to the wise
Ancient kingdom
Clandestiny
Andromeda
Scorpion breath
Jaguar god
