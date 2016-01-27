Infos précédentes :
Posté par Mike69270.
Modéré le 27/01/2017 à 23:47.
Betraying The Resilient - 27/01 23:47
Betraying The Martyrs a mis en streaming intégral son nouvel album The resilient sorti aujourd'hui. [plus d'infos]
Betraying the Martyrs
LP : The resilient
Label : Sumerian Records
Lost for words
Take me back
The great disillusion
Dying to live
The resilient
Unregistered
Won't back down
(Dis)Connected
Behind the glass
Waste my time
Ghost
Wide awake
