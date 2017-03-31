Infos précédentes :

Mastodon - The hunterL'empereur du sable dans le détail - 26/01 21:15

Emperor of sand, c'est le nom du prochain Mastodon prévu pour le 31 mars via Reprise Records. Tous les détails figurent à la suite dans la fiche du disque. [plus d'infos]

Mastodon - Emperor of sand
Mastodon
LP : Emperor of sand
Label : Reprise Records Date de sortie : 31/03/2017
Sultan's curse
Show yourself
Precious stones
Steambreather
Roots remain
Word to the wise
Ancient kingdom
Clandestiny
Andromeda
Scorpion breath
Jaguar god

