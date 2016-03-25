Infos précédentes :
Posté par Mike69270.
Modéré le 17/01/2017 à 21:33.
Walls of Jericho toujours militant - 17/01 21:33
Walls of Jericho a sorti un nouveau clip pour son morceau "Forever militant", tiré de No one can save you from yourself. [plus d'infos]
Walls Of Jericho
LP : No one can save you from yourself
Label : Napalm Records
Intro
Illusion of safety
No one can save you from yourself
Forever militant
Fight the good fight
Cutbird
Relentless
Damage done
Reign supreme
Wrapped in violence
Anthem
Beyond all praise
Probably will
