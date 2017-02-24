Posté par Mike69270.
Jane Doe en version live - 17/01 00:09
Le culte album de Converge, Jane Doe, va sortir dans une édition live le 24 février via Deathwish Inc. (Birds in Row, Oathbreaker, etc.). Il a été sobrement intitulé Jane Live et comprendra la prestation donnée par le groupe de Boston lors de leur date au Roadburn Festival du 14 avril dernier.
[ Jane Doe (Live @ Roadburn): Soundcloud ] [plus d'infos]
Converge
LP : Jane Live
Mixage : Kurt Ballou
Label : Deathwish Inc.
Concubine
Fault and fracture
Distance and meaning
Hell to pay
Homewrecker
The broken vow
Bitter and then some
Heaven in her arms
Phoenix in flight
Phoenix in flame
Thaw
Jane Doe
