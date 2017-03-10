Posté par Mike69270.
Modéré le 10/01/2017 à 22:13.
Un Bad Religion en solo - 10/01 22:13
Le frontman de Bad Religion, Greg Graffin, va sortir un album solo le 10 mars via Anti Records : Millport. Un morceau s'écoute sur Soundcloud avec "Making time".
[ Making time: Soundcloud ] [plus d'infos]
Greg Graffin
LP : Millport
Label : Anti Records
Backroads of my mind
Too many virtues
Lincoln's funeral train
Millport
Time of need
Making time
Shotgun
Echo on the hill
Sawmill
Waxwings
