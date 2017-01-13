Infos précédentes :

Code Orange - ForeverDu son dégeux pour Code Orange - 10/01 00:16

Code Orange a sorti un nouvel extrait de son prochain album, Forever. Pour écouter "Ugly", c'est sur ce site de la radio BBC.
Code Orange - Forever
Code Orange
LP : Forever
Production : Kurt Ballou
Label : Roadrunner Date de sortie : 13/01/2017
Forever
Kill the creator
Real
Bleeding in the blur
The mud
The new reality
Spy
Ugly
No one is untouchable
Hurt goes on
Dream2

