Iron bastards - Boogie woogie violenceIron Bastards clippe ses riders vintage - 05/01 21:53

Tirée de Fast & dangerous, le dernier album d'Iron Bastards, "Vintage riders" a fait l'objet d'un clip vidéo dispo à la suite. [plus d'infos]

Iron Bastards - Fast &amp; dangerous
Iron Bastards
LP : Fast & dangerous
Date de sortie : 09/12/2016
Fast & dangerous
The code is red
Rock o'clock
The princess & the frog
Out of control
The wise man
Born on the wrong side
Sarcasm
Ballbreaker number one
The snake in the sky
Vintage riders





