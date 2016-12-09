Infos précédentes :
- Iron Bastards clippe ses riders vintage
- Iron Bastards rapide et dangereux en streaming
- Nouvelle vidéo pour Iron Bastards
- Iron Bastards rapide et dangereux
- Iron Bastards en live !
- Deuxième album pour Iron Bastards
- Iron Bastards clippe son Jungle speed
- Iron Bastards & Wizzö rendent hommage à Lemmy
- Les Iron Bastards la joue rapide
- Pancho Villa, le clip
Posté par Mike69270.
Modéré le 05/01/2017 à 21:53.
Modéré le 05/01/2017 à 21:53.
Iron Bastards clippe ses riders vintage - 05/01 21:53
Tirée de Fast & dangerous, le dernier album d'Iron Bastards, "Vintage riders" a fait l'objet d'un clip vidéo dispo à la suite. [plus d'infos]
Iron Bastards
LP : Fast & dangerous
Date de sortie : 09/12/2016
LP : Fast & dangerous
Date de sortie : 09/12/2016
Fast & dangerous
The code is red
Rock o'clock
The princess & the frog
Out of control
The wise man
Born on the wrong side
Sarcasm
Ballbreaker number one
The snake in the sky
Vintage riders
The code is red
Rock o'clock
The princess & the frog
Out of control
The wise man
Born on the wrong side
Sarcasm
Ballbreaker number one
The snake in the sky
Vintage riders
Note : les commentaires appartiennent à ceux qui les ont postés. Nous n'en sommes pas responsables.
Pas encore de commentaires