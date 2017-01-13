Infos précédentes :

Code Orange - Forever

Code Orange a révélé un nouveau morceau de son prochain album studio, Forever. Il s'agit de "Bleeding in the blur". [plus d'infos]

Code Orange - Forever
Code Orange
LP : Forever
Production : Kurt Ballou
Label : Roadrunner Date de sortie : 13/01/2017
Forever
Kill the creator
Real
Bleeding in the blur
The mud
The new reality
Spy
Ugly
No one is untouchable
Hurt goes on
Dream2





