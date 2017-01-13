Infos précédentes :
Posté par Mike69270.
Modéré le 05/01/2017 à 21:47.
Modéré le 05/01/2017 à 21:47.
Code Orange saigne - 05/01 21:47
Code Orange a révélé un nouveau morceau de son prochain album studio, Forever. Il s'agit de "Bleeding in the blur". [plus d'infos]
Code Orange
LP : Forever
Production : Kurt Ballou
Label : Roadrunner
LP : Forever
Production : Kurt Ballou
Label : Roadrunner
- Roadrunner (433 hits)
Forever
Kill the creator
Real
Bleeding in the blur
The mud
The new reality
Spy
Ugly
No one is untouchable
Hurt goes on
Dream2
Kill the creator
Real
Bleeding in the blur
The mud
The new reality
Spy
Ugly
No one is untouchable
Hurt goes on
Dream2
Note : les commentaires appartiennent à ceux qui les ont postés. Nous n'en sommes pas responsables.
Pas encore de commentaires