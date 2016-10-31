Posté par Allan E..
Second clip pour le nouvel album, The rest is silence, des The Von Deer Skulls. Cette fois-ci, c'est le morceau avec en guest Dan Moore (Ex-Sheavy, Sea Dogs) : "The fall of the raven". [plus d'infos]
The Von Deer Skulls
LP : The rest is silence
Date de sortie : 31/10/2016
Farewell and innocence
Strong & fragile
The fall of the raven
Twilight of innocence
Dusk and mercy
Birth of the freak
Tabula rasa
The fake me
Devotions and reborn
Personal hell
Swan song
Ritual
