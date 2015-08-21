Posté par Mike69270.
Modéré le 02/01/2017 à 19:43.
Modéré le 02/01/2017 à 19:43.
Disturbed immortalisé en vidéo live - 02/01 19:43
Le morceau-titre du dernier Disturbed, Immortalized, a été capté en live et sa vidéo se mate sur Facebook.
Le morceau-titre du dernier Disturbed, Immortalized, a été capté en live et sa vidéo se mate sur Facebook.
[ Immortalized: Facebook (1 hit) ] [plus d'infos]
Disturbed
LP : Immortalized
Label : Reprise Records
LP : Immortalized
Label : Reprise Records
- Reprise Records (53 hits)
The eye of the storm
Immortalized
The vengeful one
Open your eyes
The light
What are you waiting for
You're mine
Who
Save our last goodbye
Fire it up
The sound of silence
Never srong
Who taught you how to hate
Edition deluxe :
Tyrant
Legion of monsters
The brave and the bold
Immortalized
The vengeful one
Open your eyes
The light
What are you waiting for
You're mine
Who
Save our last goodbye
Fire it up
The sound of silence
Never srong
Who taught you how to hate
Edition deluxe :
Tyrant
Legion of monsters
The brave and the bold
Note : les commentaires appartiennent à ceux qui les ont postés. Nous n'en sommes pas responsables.
Pas encore de commentaires