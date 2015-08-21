Infos précédentes :

Disturbed immortalisé en vidéo live - 02/01 19:43

Le morceau-titre du dernier Disturbed, Immortalized, a été capté en live et sa vidéo se mate sur Facebook.
[us] Immortalized: Facebook

Disturbed - Immortalized
Disturbed
LP : Immortalized
Label : Reprise Records Date de sortie : 21/08/2015
The eye of the storm
Immortalized
The vengeful one
Open your eyes
The light
What are you waiting for
You're mine
Who
Save our last goodbye
Fire it up
The sound of silence
Never srong
Who taught you how to hate


Edition deluxe :

Tyrant
Legion of monsters
The brave and the bold

