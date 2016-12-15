Posté par Mike69270.
Boars fait la totale - 21/12 20:40
There will be parties, there will be fun, there will be gallows for everyone, le nouvel album de Boars, est en écoute intégrale sur Bandcamp.
[ Boars - There will be parties, there will be fun, there will be gallows for everyone: Bandcamp ] [plus d'infos]
Boars
LP : There will be parties, there will be fun, there will be gallows for everyone
Date de sortie : 15/12/2016
Deeper
Gospel/Warsongs
Wish you were dead
Cyriax
Sociologist/Ape
Guilty
Anyway the wind blows
My own private Sacha Grey
Ehlers-danlos
Merry-go-round
Berzerk
