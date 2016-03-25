Infos précédentes :
Asking Alexandria, quelqu'un quelque part... - 20/12 21:36
"Someone, somewhere" d'Asking Alexandria en version live, c'est par ici. [plus d'infos]
Asking Alexandria
LP : The black
Label : Sumerian Records
Let it sleep
The black
I won't give in
Sometimes it ends
The lost souls
Just a slave to rock & roll
Send me home
We'll be OK
Here I am
Wish you were here
Undivided
Circled by the wolves
