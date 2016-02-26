Infos précédentes :

Anthrax - For all kingsAnthrax est suzerain - 19/12 23:56

Anthrax a sorti une lyric-vidéo pour son titre "Suzerain", extrait de For all kings leur dernier album studio en date. [plus d'infos]

Anthrax - For all kings
Anthrax
LP : For all kings
Label : Nuclear Blast Date de sortie : 26/02/2016
CD 1
You gotta believe
Monster at the end
For all kings
Breathing lightning
Suzerain
Evil twin
Blood eagle wings
Defend/Avenge
All of them thieves
This battle chose us
Zero tolerance
CD 2 Edition deluxe
Fight 'em 'til you can't (live)
A.I.R. (live)
Caught in a mosh (live)
Madhouse (live)





