Infos précédentes :
- Anthrax est suzerain
- The Damned Thing projette un EP
- Anthrax pour un trentième anniversaire en mars
- Anthrax qui reprend les Floyd
- Des lives du Bloodstock Fest' dans ton Tube
- Les ailes de l'aigle de sang d'Anthrax
- Du nouveau Anthrax
- Le track-listing du prochain Anthrax révélé
- L'artwork du prochain Anthrax dévoilé
- Et les autres heureux élus du Download sont...
Posté par Mike69270.
Modéré le 19/12/2016 à 23:56.
Modéré le 19/12/2016 à 23:56.
Anthrax est suzerain - 19/12 23:56
Anthrax a sorti une lyric-vidéo pour son titre "Suzerain", extrait de For all kings leur dernier album studio en date. [plus d'infos]
Anthrax
LP : For all kings
Label : Nuclear Blast
LP : For all kings
Label : Nuclear Blast
- Nuclear Blast (179 hits)
CD 1
You gotta believe
Monster at the end
For all kings
Breathing lightning
Suzerain
Evil twin
Blood eagle wings
Defend/Avenge
All of them thieves
This battle chose us
Zero tolerance
You gotta believe
Monster at the end
For all kings
Breathing lightning
Suzerain
Evil twin
Blood eagle wings
Defend/Avenge
All of them thieves
This battle chose us
Zero tolerance
CD 2 Edition deluxe
Fight 'em 'til you can't (live)
A.I.R. (live)
Caught in a mosh (live)
Madhouse (live)
Fight 'em 'til you can't (live)
A.I.R. (live)
Caught in a mosh (live)
Madhouse (live)
Note : les commentaires appartiennent à ceux qui les ont postés. Nous n'en sommes pas responsables.
Pas encore de commentaires